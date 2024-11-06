Rachel Maddow Recaps Harris-Trump’s ‘Campaign Like No Other’: Indictments, Candidate Swaps, Assassination Attempts | Video

As results for the 2024 presidential election trickle in, Rachel Maddow reflected on the “campaign like no other” that’s led to the historic matchup between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

“As the big night arrives, it’s easy to feel like this is Election Night like it always is Election Night, but this really has been a campaign like no other,” Maddow said as she opened Tuesday’s election coverage on MSNBC. “This is the campaign that overlapped with four criminal indictments of one of the candidates. And 34 felony convictions of that candidate for which he is scheduled to be sentenced potentially to jail, three weeks from today.”

Maddow added that the 2024 presidential race has also included what the anchor calls “the most consequential presidential debate in American history” between Trump and President Joe Biden, which she said goes “back to our founding” as it led to Biden pulling out of the race as Harris stepped up less than 100 days before the election.

She also recalled the two assassination attempts on Trump, which happened in July and September.

Maddow added that the next “blockbuster” debate between Trump and Harris in September “went so badly” for the former that he refused to agree to a second debate.

“The campaign ended with one candidate drawing tens of thousands of people to the largest, most whoop-roaring rallies she had over the course of her entire campaign, while the other candidate, who throughout his political career has been known for his raucous and huge crowds, at the end of his campaign, he was unable to fill arenas in his final week,” she said.

Maddow concluded her opening remarks for the night by saying it’s been a “strange and in many ways unprecedented campaign.”

“But now, today, American voters will decide whether Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States,” she said.

