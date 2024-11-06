Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Admits She’s ‘Getting Nervous’ Kamala Harris Will Beat Donald Trump | Video

As results from Tuesday’s general election pour in, Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro admitted she’s “getting nervous” that Kamala Harris will beat Donald Trump.

“I woke up this morning and I think, like most people in this country, the first thing you thought of was the election,” Pirro said on “The Five.” “I don’t think we’ve ever had an election where so many people were so invested in it. There’s been important elections, but something about this election … it’s baked into us.”

As the day went on, Pirro said she “started getting nervous,” adding, “I don’t know why — I mean, I ran for office five times.”

“I got nervous, but at the same time, you just figure ‘well, it should go my way,’ but I’m nervous because everyone’s texting me, everyone’s calling me.” She added that people started calling her or asking her at the polls if Trump would win, which she couldn’t answer definitively.

“I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet — I don’t know yet,’” Pirro said, with one of her co-anchors adding, “we’ll see.”

Pirro went on to say that the election is “historic,” pointing to Trump’s indictment, impeachment and two assassination attempts. “He just gets up and says ‘fight, fight, fight,’” she noted. “Donald Trump didn’t leave a thing on the field — he put it all in.”

She added that Trump said the 2024 presidential election was his best campaign ever, going on to say, “he didn’t even want to get off the stage last night at 2 in the morning, because he’s still got so much energy.”

Pirro then pointed to Kamala Harris, who she says “just showed up.” “I say, the American people are smarter than all that, but I guess today is just the day where we kinda ignore the polls … and just kinda go with our gut and hope that our person — the best man — wins.”