Kamala Harris Accused of Faking ‘Thank You’ Call to Supporter Using Her Camera App

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on the social media site formerly called Twitter after a video posted by MSNBC showed her making a thank you phone call to an apparent voter while in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday that critics concluded was fake.

At one point, the Vice President waved her phone, display side out, to a cheering crowed, revealing that the camera was on and set to selfie mode. It’s unclear what the situation was precisely. Perhaps Harris was clumsily faking a phone call and forgot to hide the lie. or, perhaps this was a video call and she was showing whoever was on the other end the crowd at her HQ. People opposed to Harris on X certainly reached the former conclusion.

“How you doin’? Have you voted already? You did? Thank you!” Harris said into her iPhone.

The crowd at the D.C. phone bank where Harris was visiting immediately started to applaud after hearing her say “thank you!” A smiling Harris then held her phone out to the audience. She then started talking to her phone again.

“Thank you so very much. No, it’s so important that everybody participate,” Harris said. “And I thank you, because I’m sure you got a lot of other things you could be doin.’”

You can watch the moment, which was caught by MSNBC’s live Election Day coverage, in the X post below, and below that see some of the uh, skeptical replies:

A number of X users commented on the bogus call on Tuesday, as you’d expect.

Kamala Harris showed how sweetly she communicates with her supporter on the phone.



You get the idea.

In other Election Day news, Google had to fix an issue that showed users who searched “where can I vote for Harris” a polling place, but not users who searched “where can I vote for Trump.” And if you were banking on following The New York Times’ election Needle to gauge how voting was going, you might be out of luck, thanks to a tech workers strike.