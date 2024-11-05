MSNBC Correspondent Bumps Into Paul Rudd Live at Pennsylvania’s Polls | Video

NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff had an unexpected run-in live with Paul Rudd at the Temple University polls in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Paul Rudd just showed up, Nicole, because he heard the line was so long,” Soboroff joked to “Deadline: White House” anchor Nicole Wallace, filming his live shot on-air.

The “Avengers” actor handed out waters to first-time voters, who had waited in line for over two hours at the university polling place. Soboroff asked the star what brought him out to the swing state’s polls.

“I just wanted to give people water. They’re waiting in line for a long time,” Rudd said with a smile. “It’s a wonderful thing that all of these young people are out voting.”

The anchor pressed Rudd on how he felt about the 2024 election, and “The 40-year-old Virgin” actor deflected the question, saying, “I feel good about handing out some waters.”

“We wanted to come out and tell these students that they’re doing really great things,” he added.

Later, Soboroff interviewed a first-time voter in line about what drove her to the polls for the 2024 race — and even snapped a picture of the student and Rudd as she accepted a free water.

Watch the live exchange here:

Paul Rudd for #ElectionDay MVP giving out water bottles to people in line at Temple University in Philly #Vote pic.twitter.com/AxOymE431P — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 5, 2024

This is not the first time Rudd has gotten involved politically. In 2020, the Marvel actor hosted a Q&A Zoom call with Vice President Kamala Harris. Rudd was joined by his co-star Zoe Saldana at the fundraiser, where viewers could donate to Democratic candidates across the country and involved in the presidential election.

Some of Marvel’s Avengers assembled to endorse the Harris-Walz ticket less than a week before Election Day, though Rudd didn’t join this particular group. In a video posted to Robert Downey Jr.’s Instagram, members of the Avengers — including Downey, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Chris Evans and Don Cheadle — called for Americans to “#AssembleForDemocracy.”