Halle Berry, Kumail Nanjiani, Andy Cohen and More Celebrate Election Day With ‘I Voted’ Selfies

“I hope you all exercised your fundamental right to vote and have your voice heard today! I DID!” Oscar winner Berry writes on X

Halle Berry, Kumali Nanjiani, Andy Cohen (Getty Images)
Halle Berry, Kumali Nanjiani, Andy Cohen (Getty Images)

Halle Berry, Kumali Nanjiani, Andy Cohen and other celebs shared photos in celebration of Election Day.

“I hope you all exercised your fundamental right to vote and have your voice heard today! I DID!” Halle Berry tweeted on Tuesday. She was one of the many celebrities who either took selfies or shared images to document their participation in the 2024 election.

Votes have been filing in to polls across the country following months of early voting — the first set of polls closes Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST. The race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is a tight one, and Hollywood is stepping out to submit their choice for the next commander-in-chief, along with some notable political faces.

Voters voting in polling place - stock photo (Getty Images)
Read Next
When Do the Polls Close in Each State on Election Day 2024?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Hillary and Bill Clinton

Babyface

Anne Hathaway

Andy Cohen

Brian Posehn

Kerry Washington

Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon

Bitsie Tulloch

Tim Walz and family

Kristin Chenoweth

Michelle Pfeiffer

Neil Patrick Harris

Eva Longoria

Brendan Hunt

Marc Rebillet

Wendy Osefo

Donald Trump arrives Wednesday in court
Read Next
Why Donald Trump Can Still Vote for Himself as a Convicted Felon

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments