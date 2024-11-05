Halle Berry, Kumali Nanjiani, Andy Cohen and other celebs shared photos in celebration of Election Day.

“I hope you all exercised your fundamental right to vote and have your voice heard today! I DID!” Halle Berry tweeted on Tuesday. She was one of the many celebrities who either took selfies or shared images to document their participation in the 2024 election.

I hope you all exercised your fundamental right to vote and have your voice heard today! I DID! 🗳️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JhwpIb6J3q — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 5, 2024

Votes have been filing in to polls across the country following months of early voting — the first set of polls closes Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST. The race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is a tight one, and Hollywood is stepping out to submit their choice for the next commander-in-chief, along with some notable political faces.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Hillary and Bill Clinton

Babyface

Anne Hathaway

Andy Cohen

Brian Posehn

I voted two days ago. Today is the last day to do it. Don’t wait, get it done. Feels good. Wish my SF born Mom could be here for this election. She would be thrilled to vote for a Madam President from the Bay Area. Love you Mom-ala, I voted for Kamala. pic.twitter.com/zV4fv5WPG2 — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) November 5, 2024

Kerry Washington

Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon

Bitsie Tulloch

Tim Walz and family

Kristin Chenoweth

Michelle Pfeiffer

Neil Patrick Harris

Eva Longoria

Your vote is your voice!🗳️ Remember this if you’re voting today:

⁃if the polls close while you’re still in line, you have the right to vote.

⁃If you make a mistake on your ballot, request a new ballot.

⁃If the machines are down at your polling place, request a paper ballot.… pic.twitter.com/YLmiD9BCCr — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) November 5, 2024

Brendan Hunt

Marc Rebillet

Wendy Osefo