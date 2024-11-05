Halle Berry, Kumali Nanjiani, Andy Cohen and other celebs shared photos in celebration of Election Day.
“I hope you all exercised your fundamental right to vote and have your voice heard today! I DID!” Halle Berry tweeted on Tuesday. She was one of the many celebrities who either took selfies or shared images to document their participation in the 2024 election.
Votes have been filing in to polls across the country following months of early voting — the first set of polls closes Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST. The race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is a tight one, and Hollywood is stepping out to submit their choice for the next commander-in-chief, along with some notable political faces.
I voted two days ago. Today is the last day to do it. Don’t wait, get it done. Feels good. Wish my SF born Mom could be here for this election. She would be thrilled to vote for a Madam President from the Bay Area. Love you Mom-ala, I voted for Kamala. pic.twitter.com/zV4fv5WPG2— Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) November 5, 2024