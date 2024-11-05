US Capitol Police Arrest Man Who ‘Smelled Like Fuel,’ Had Torch and Flare Gun at Visitor Center

The U.S. Capitol Police have arrested a man, who authorities say showed up to the Washington, D.C., visitor center on Election Day smelling like fuel and armed with potential incendiary devices.

“Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC). The man smelled like fuel, had a torch and a flare gun,” the authorities shared on social media on Tuesday.

“The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate,” they continued. “We will provide more information when we can.”

The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can. pic.twitter.com/J5geNud1h2 — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 5, 2024

At a press conference held at First & East Capitol Street NE later on Tuesday, Chief J. Thomas Manger stated that the man in question had papers in his possession that he intended to deliver to Congress. The situation occurred at roughly 12:20 p.m. EST and remains an active investigation, and the police have located the man’s car.

“We believe it’s gasoline or some other accelerant,” Manger noted. He added that one of two containers discovered in the man’s backpack during the screening process appeared to be leaking, resulting in the officers being able to smell fuel.

Our investigators tracked the suspect's previous movements and located his vehicle at 9th and Maryland Avenue, NE, which was just cleared. A press briefing will be outside the Capitol Visitor Center at First & East Capitol Street, NE, around 3 pm. https://t.co/f7UfSg4LjX — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 5, 2024

Though thwarted, this is far from the first apparent self-immolation attempt in America’s capital. In 2024 alone, journalist Samuel Mena Jr. tried to set himself on fire in October in protest of Palestine’s treatment in the Israel-Gaza war, while Air Force serviceman Aaron Bushnell died at age 25 in February after setting himself ablaze in front of the Israeli Embassy for similar beliefs.

Elsewhere on the political spectrum, a man in New York died from self-immolation in April after lighting himself on fire outside of GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

Additionally, a running list of public threats and other arrests made across the country throughout Election Day 2024 can be found, here.