Trump Calls Fox News Out for Platforming Oprah: ‘They’re Not Pro-Trump at All’ | Video

Former President Donald Trump returned to Florida on Election Day to cast his vote in the 2024 presidential race, but he made sure to take some shots at his opponents in the process.

In addition to calling out Oprah Winfrey and fellow former President Barack Obama for supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, the GOP presidential hopeful even took shots at Fox News for platforming his adversaries.

“I think, frankly, [Oprah] should be ashamed of herself. You know who else should be ashamed? Fox, because I’ve seen Oprah on Fox about 50 times making the same statement, and I think it’s a disgrace what Fox does,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “Everyone thinks Fox is so pro-Trump, they’re not pro-Trump at all. They’ve put Oprah on all morning long, that’s all I see, is Oprah.”

Trump’s closing message to voters on Election Day



“Oprah should be ashamed of herself” pic.twitter.com/kR2lKELd5L — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 5, 2024

“I knew Oprah very well, she’s been at Mar-a-Lago many times,” Trump continued. “Oprah should be ashamed of herself. She knows me. She wanted to run with me as a vice president. She wrote me a letter, it’s in the book. And now she goes and makes statements like that. She’s a divider, and Barack Hussein Obama is a divider, too.”

Trump’s latest comments came a day after Winfrey joined Lady Gaga, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin and more for Harris’ final campaign event in Philadelphia.

The legendary TV host interviewed young, first-time voters onstage at the Pennsylvania rally on Monday. Winfrey then evoked former President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 call-to-action in her own speech that acknowledged John Lewis, Selma and abortion bans.

“I’m here to tell you, what you can do for your country, what you can do for democracy here,” she said. “You have got to vote. I know that some of you are feeling burnt out and bruised and maybe inconsequential. Nothing could be further from the truth. Every single vote, every one is going to matter.”