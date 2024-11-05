Lady Gaga Closes Final Kamala Harris Election Rally With Emotional Version of ‘The Edge of Glory’ | Video

Vice President Kamala Harris closed out the literal last minutes before election day 2024 with a star-studded rally at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum — you know, the ones made famous in “Rocky” (1976) — that included appearances by Ricky Martin, Oprah Winfrey, local hero (and hip hop legend) Jazzy Jeff and many more.

Lady Gaga was also among the celebs on hand. Earlier in the event she performed “God Bless America,” and after Harris delivered her rousing get-out-the-vote pitch, she returned to the stage for a surprise performance of her classic, “The Edge of Glory.

The track, performed with just Lady Gaga on a piano with guitar accompaniment, not only brought the event to a close, it served as a segue into the main event itself. The performance ended just 30 seconds before midnight on the east coast, and as the clock counted down the campaign brought back the feel good vibes of the DNC back in August as DJ Cassidy — remember the DNC roll call? — announced the official start of election day.

You can watch Lady Gaga’s performance below. (Actually you can see the entire rally, but we’ve set the timestamp at the start of Gaga’s performance.)

Earlier in the rally, Oprah delivered a hugely energetic tribute to first time voters, and then introduced Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am, who performed his new song “Yes She Can,” a track obviously calling back to his viral hit from Barack Obama’s first presidential run, “Yes We Can.” Read more about that here.