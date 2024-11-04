Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, The Roots and More Will Join Final Harris Rally Before Election

Kamala Harris is bringing in some big names for her final rally ahead of the 2024 election. Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey, The Roots and several other A-listers will join the Democratic nominee at her Monday night concert and rally in Philadelphia.

According to the Harris campaign, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe and Oprah are all scheduled to speak at the event. As for Adam Blackstone, DJ Cassidy, Freeway and Just Blaze, Jazmine Sullivan, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and The Roots, they are expected to perform. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also attend the event alongside Harris.

Known as the Vote for Freedom Rally, the event will take place at The Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and will start at 5 p.m. ET. It will conclude at 10 p.m. ET.

Before the event starts, Emhoff and Harris will attend another Pennsylvania event in Pittsburgh. The Get Out The Vote rally and concert will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. That earlier event will feature Katy Perry, Andra Day and D-Nice. Harris will also attend a rally with Fat Joe in Allentown and visit a Puerto Rican restaurant in Reading with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This final rally is an especially strategic one, as Pennsylvania stands as one of the key swing states for the 2024 election. Harris isn’t the only candidate who will be focusing on Pennsylvania during this final push. The state is also part of Republican nominee Donald Trump’s jam-packed final day on the campaign trail. Trump will begin the day in Raleigh, North Carolina, before holding rallies in Reading and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Finally, he will end the day in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This marks a campaign tradition of sorts for Trump, who also also held final day rallies in these states in 2020 and 2016.