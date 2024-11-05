Joe Rogan Endorses Donald Trump a Week After Postponing Kamala Harris Interview

Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump for president on Monday — one week after postponing his planned interview with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Sharing a new, 2.5-hour “Joe Rogan Experience” interview with Elon Musk to X on Monday, the juggernaut media figure said that the tech mogul “makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” Rogan added.

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

Rogan says his interview with Harris was postponed because the constraints of the campaign scheduled meant “I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour.”

He added, “I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin,” Rogan wrote. “My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen.” a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour.”

Rogan’s interview with Trump, presumably what convinced him to make this last minute endorsement, featured the usual incoherent rambling by the Republican candidate, as well as more of Trump’s whining about Harris’ “60 Minutes” interview.

More to come …