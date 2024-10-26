Donald Trump Rips ’60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Interview on Joe Rogan: ‘Election Interference’

Donald Trump, during a Friday appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” lambasted CBS and “60 Minutes” for the program’s editing of a recent Kamala Harris interview. Trump said the editing was “election interference” and the “worst” example of media manipulation he’d ever seen.

“Kamala goes on ’60 Minutes,’ gave an answer that a child wouldn’t give, it was so bad, and ’60 Minutes’ took the answer out and put another answer in,” Trump said.

“They edited it, deceptively,” Rogan replied.

“Which didn’t make sense, either, but it was better,” Trump continued. “They took — well, it wasn’t editing, it was fraud. This was not editing.”

A moment later, Trump said “I think it’s the biggest scandal in broadcast history, what happened to CBS.”

The Republican presidential nominee added: “This was election interference and fraud.”

Friday marked the latest round in the verbal battle between Trump and CBS. Earlier this month, Trump criticized “60 Minutes” for editing Harris’ answer to a question from Bill Whitaker about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war in Gaza.

The vice president’s original answer, which you can read below, circulated on X a day before her full “60 Minutes” interview aired on October 7. You can also read the edited answer CBS used in the show.

Original: “Well Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.”

Edited: “We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States, to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

Trump has skewered CBS several times since then. A few days after Harris’ interview, he called “60 Minutes” a “fake news scam,” and called on the FCC to“take away the CBS license.”

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel criticized Trump in response, saying his comments were “threats against free speech.”

CBS News has also pushed back against Trump. The newsroom denied Trump’s allegations that it deceptively edited the Harris interview.

“Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response,” CBS said in a statement. “When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on ’60 Minutes’ was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide-ranging, 21-minute-long segment.”

And the CBS-Trump battle continued this week, with the network refusing Trump’s demand to release the unedited transcript of the Harris interview.

Trump’s latest comments came during what could be called, to use a trite phrase, a wide-ranging discussion on Rogan’s podcast. The episode was released late on Friday on Spotify and YouTube. It pulled in 7.2 million YouTube views during its first 7 hours on the platform, despite a tech issue that kept it off for a bit.

Rogan jumped on X to share that it was merely a “glitch,” and not “YouTube censoring the Trump episode.”

There is no issue with YouTube censoring the trump episode. It was just supposed to go live on both Spotify and YouTube at the same time and there was a glitch in Spotify’s upload system and so we delisted the YouTube link until it’s fixed. It should be fine now — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 26, 2024

Among the other people and topics mentioned on the podcast: Joe Biden, Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. Lee, China, Israel, Russia, Iran, UFC, The White House, depression, primetime television, the media, Baron Trump, Melania Trump, Ronald Reagan, oil, Adolf Hitler, CNN, Tim Walz, the 2020 election, “The View,” David Muir, tariffs, policing, polling, Elon Musk.

You can watch the full interview on YouTube by clicking here.