’60 Minutes’ Denies Donald Trump’s Claim That Kamala Harris Interview Was Deceptively Edited

Following Donald Trump and other conservatives claiming for weeks that the Oct. 7 “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris had been deceptively edited, the program released a statement refuting those claims on Sunday and called them “false.”

The network explained that the network’s “Face the Nation” had used “a longer section of [Harris’] answer” to a question than “60 Minutes” chose to during its broadcast earlier this month.

“Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response,” the “60 Minutes” statement reads. “When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide ranging 21-minute-long segment.”

In a post Trump shared on Truth Social on Oct. 10, he charged, “A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes. Her REAL ANSWER WAS CRAZY, OR DUMB, so they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better.”

“A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal. TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE,” Trump’s post continued. “Election Interference. She is a Moron, and the Fake News Media wants to hide that fact. An UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL!!! The Dems got them to do this and should be forced to concede the Election? WOW!”

Trump shared a video comparison of what he claimed was the show’s deceptive editing.

The show also ended its Sunday statement with a reminder that Trump himself pulled out of a scheduled interview with the program, set up to run alongside the show’s sitdown with Harris.

“Our long-standing invitation to former President Trump remains open. If he would like to discuss the issues facing the nation and the Harris interview, we would be happy to have him on 60 Minutes,” the statement concludes.

According to the show, Trump pulled out of an interview with “60 Minutes” when the program noted that it would fact-check their interview, as the show does with all of its segments.

You can watch the “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris here: