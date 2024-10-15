Chris Wallace Thinks Kamala Debate ‘Scared’ Trump Out of ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Chris Wallace told “The View” hosts that he thinks Donald Trump has refused to do a “60 Minutes” interview because he’s still running scared after his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I have a gut feeling, and my gut feeling is that debate, on some level, scared Donald Trump, and he realized that one: Giving a platform to Kamala Harris is a bad idea, which is why he’s not going to do another debate, which would attract 50, 60, 70 million people,” said the longtime journalist.

At the time, the group asked the journalist an son of Mike Wallace what he thought of the former president backing out of his “60 Minutes” interview offer. He mentioned that Trump was considering his optics – and skillset.

“If he were to appear on ’60 Minutes’ alongside her, people are going to one, compare them and two, it was going to attract a bigger audience, and I think he feels, ‘I’m going to stick to my area,” Wallace explained. “And look, he’s got a huge base that’s going to support him despite all of the reasons that you guys have been talking about today. And I think he thinks to the degree— in a funny way, I think he’s doing what Joe Biden did in 2020, which is sticking to the basement.”

Hostin also asked Wallace if he thought Trump’s aversion to another debate was due to him potentially being fact-checked, to which Wallace replied: “No, I think he’s a little bit scared about being seen and compared to Kamala Harris.”

While pointing out Trump’s weaknesses, he mentioned that it’s time for Harris to strengthen her platform and provide Americans with more details about herself, as the race is already a close call.

“The race right now is obviously within the margin of error, very close nationally, very close in those seven swing states,” Wallace said. “I will say that I think that Kamala Harris had a fantastic launch, and really it went from the time that she became the nominee, the convention, the debate — which I thought was a shutout, she pitched against Donald Trump. It feels to me like she has plateaued, and she has to find a way to kind of close the sale, close the sale about what she would do and who she is, because I think people still have questions about that.”

The CBS program announced on Tuesday that Trump declined to participate in an interview that he’d previously agreed to as part of a “60 Minutes” part-time election special, which airs Monday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.