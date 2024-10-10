Donald Trump Calls ‘60 Minutes’ a ‘Fake News Scam’ Over Kamala Harris Edits

After canceling his own interview with the news program, Donald Trump ripped “60 Minutes” and CBS on Thursday morning as a “fake news scam” for editing a recent interview with his opponent Kamala Harris.

The GOP presidential nominee, in his post on X skewering the show and network, included a video that showed side-by-side Harris’ answer to a question from Bill Whitaker about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the war in Gaza.

The vice president’s original answer, which you can read below, circulated on X on Sunday, a day before before her full “60 Minutes” interview was aired. You can also read the edited answer CBS used in the show.

Original: “Well Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.”

Edited: “We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States, to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

Trump wasn’t a fan of the decision, posting on Thursday that Harris’ “real answer was crazy, or dumb, so they actually replaced it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better.”

A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes. Her REAL ANSWER WAS CRAZY, OR DUMB, so they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better. A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal. TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference.… pic.twitter.com/JRxSda3NeC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2024

He called it a “fake news scam” that is illegal, adding “take away the CBS license,” presumably calling on the FCC. Trump’s X post was viewed 7.8 million times in the four hours after it was posted early on Thursday morning, according to how X tracks views.

Trump wasn’t the only person upset by CBS’ editing. Ex-CBS reporter Catherine Herridge on Wednesday agreed with the Trump campaign calling on the network to release the “full, unedited transcript” of Harris’ interview. Herridge said there was “precedent” for such a move, because CBS shared the transcript of one of her interviews with Trump from 2020.

Harris’ campaign on Wednesday looked to distance itself from the “60 Minutes” interview and the edits made to it.

“We do not control CBS’s production decisions and refer questions to CBS,” a Harris campaign aide told Fox News.