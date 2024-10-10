Anderson Cooper Bonked by Flying Debris During Hurricane Milton: ‘That Wasn’t Good’ | Video

CNN reporter Anderson Cooper was hit in the face by a piece of flying debris on Wednesday night while covering Hurricane Milton in Florida.

“Whoa!” Cooper exclaimed, immediately after being struck near his right eye by a square piece of grey-ish debris. The smack made an audible thud sound that was picked up live by his CNN microphone.

“OK, that wasn’t good,” Cooper said. “We’ll probably go inside shortly.”

The moment Anderson Cooper gets hit by flying debris in Bradenton, FL.

The 57-year-old reporter was hit at 9:04 p.m. ET in Bradenton, Fla. while doing a live hit for the news network — about 30 minutes after Milton made landfall near Siesta Key with winds up to 120 miles per hour. The hurricane left more than 3 million Floridians without power.

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, soon after Cooper wrapped up his live report, let her audience know he wasn’t down for the count.

“I do want to note for everyone watching who is very concerned obviously, about all of our correspondents and anchors on the ground, Anderson is OK,” Collins said.

Milton comes after much of the East Coast has been ravaged by Hurricane Helene, with the death toll across six states hitting 230 people on Wednesday.