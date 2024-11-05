Nicolle Wallace Says JD Vance ‘Effed Up’ Worse Than Sarah Palin by Calling Kamala Harris ‘Trash’ | Video

After sharing a just-in video of JD Vance calling Vice President Kamala Harris “trash,” Nicolle Wallace declared that it’s “lights out” for his and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The stunned MSNBC host put her hand to her mouth on Monday and then, seemingly not believing what she had just heard, asked producers to play the clip two more times. “Oh, my God, can I see that again? Can we see that again?” she asked.

In the clip, Vance says, “In two days, we are going to take out the trash in Washington, D.C., and the trash is named is Kamala Harris.”

“[In] my humble view, lights out,” Wallace responded. “Women, you can disagree with us. We’ve actually learned to take it for our whole careers, all the time, in every form, but you call us trash … oh, oh, oh, JD Vance, you just effed up in a way that I’ve never seen in my political life — and I worked for Sarah Palin. I mean, what just happened?”

Bulwark’s Tim Miller further noted a moment from Sunday when Trump laughed at a joke made by a rallygoer that Harris’ job was “on the corner.” “He’s like, ‘Oh, you said it not me. And that’s how these guys are ending, just angry and misogynistic.”

Fellow guest Rosie Perez then added, “Women are angry.”

“That’s what I was hearing from the women … it’s not just about Puerto Ricans and Latinos. He insulted a lot of other people. And the women were angry. They were angry how everyone at that rally was talking about Kamala Harris, you know … the disrespect towards women needs to stop,” the “Do the Right Thing” actress said.

Miller continued, “It’s bookending the childless cat lady comment … the total disrespect of just treating [women] as second class citizens.”

He ultimately shook his head over the “angry and bitter” GOP campaign, concluding, “And now you close the campaign [by calling Harris] ‘trash.”’

The insult du jour began with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called U.S. territory Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 27. The presidential hopeful denied knowing the widely reviled Hinchcliffe, but later embraced the term, unveiling a Trump-branded garbage truck. President Joe Biden then also made headlines with his use of the term, “garbage.”