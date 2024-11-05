Elon Musk to Spend Election Night With Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

X owner Elon Musk is planning on spending Election Night with his preferred candidate, Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Musk, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, is expected to join Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he’ll be among a “small group” to watch the returns come in. Trump is also expected to address supporters at his club, according to CNN.

On Tuesday afternoon, Musk posted a picture on X, saying he’d just voted in Cameron County, Texas, the new home of Starbase.

The Tesla and SpaceX head honcho has made no secret he prefers Trump to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in recent months. On Monday, Musk appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast to talk about the election and his support for Trump. Rogan, following what he called Musk’s “compelling case” for the Republican nominee, endorsed Trump for president.

“I view this election as a fork in the road of destiny,” Musk told Rogan. “The reason I have been politically active this election is because if we don’t elect Trump, we will lose democracy in this country and the two-party system.”

Musk publicly endorsed Trump after his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. Since then, he’s posted on X in favor of the former president, hosted a live conversation with him on X Spaces in August and joined Trump onstage when he returned to Butler months after the shooting.

The world’s richest man has also put a lot of money into getting Trump back into the White House. Musk reported last month he’d donated $75 million to America PAC, his pro-Trump political action committee; the New York Times on Tuesday reported Musk’s donations have since reached $119 million.

America PAC’s website, which includes a picture of Musk in his “dark MAGA” hat, lists a handful of top priorities, including free speech, safe cities and secure borders. The PAC is focused on knocking on doors in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with a goal of getting 800,000 to 1 million citizens to vote for Trump.

Musk also recently started offering $1 million per day to registered voters who sign a petition to support the First and Second Amendments — a move that angered many left-leaning voters who called into question its legality. A Philadelphia judge on Monday ruled Musk was not doing anything illegal with the cash giveaway.

Vice President Harris, meanwhile, isn’t hurting for big money donors, either.

Harris has raised more than $1 billion since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee in July. Her backers include Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

And last month, it was reported that Bill Gates donated $50 million to help Harris win the election.