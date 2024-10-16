Elon Musk Spent $75 Million on Pro-Trump Super PAC, Federal Documents Show

Elon Musk has given nearly $75 million to America PAC, the political action committee he launched to help Republican nominee Donald Trump win the 2024 election, according to new documents filed with the FEC.

The $75 million donation was spread out over the three-month period between the start of July and the end of September, the Tuesday night FEC filing said. And the Tesla head honcho may increase his spending over the final month of the campaign, with The New York Times reporting last week that Musk was prepared to donate between $140 million to $180 million to back Trump.

Overall, America PAC has spent about $96 million to help Trump beat Democratic nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris. The PAC launched earlier this year, with backing from Sequoia Capital investor Shaun Maguire and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, among other big names in the tech world.

Musk has been open about his support for the former president in recent months. He publicly endorsed Trump after his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. Since then, he’s posted on X in favor of Trump, hosted a live conversation with him on X Spaces in August, and joined Trump on stage when he returned to Butler earlier this month.

“President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution,” Musk said at Trump’s Butler rally. “He must win to preserve democracy in America.”

America PAC’s website, which includes a picture of Musk in his “dark MAGA” hat, lists a handful of top priorities, including free speech, safe cities and secure borders. The PAC is focused on knocking on doors in battleground states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with a goal of getting 800,000 to 1 million citizens to vote for Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has a number of big-name billionaires backing her, including Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

And even with the world’s richest man — and the owner of X.com — backing him, Trump still trails Harris in a big way when it comes to fundraising.

As The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, the Harris Victory Fund, the vice president’s “primary fundraising vehicle,” has “brought in a staggering $633 million. That’s more than four times as much as Trump 47’s $145 million,” according to the latest round of FEC filings on Tuesday night.