Fox News’ Jesse Watters Credits the ‘Democratic Machine’ for Making Kamala Harris ‘Competitive’ | Video

With early election results proving to making the 2024 presidential election closer than some imagined, Fox News’ Jesse Watters applauded the “Democratic machine” for making the race competitive.

“You would think this would be a runway Donald Trump victory,” Watters said. “I don’t understand, only 13% of Americans feel they are getting ahead financially, that Kamala Harris is even competitive.”

Watters went to give a “bravo to the Democrat machine to make this race competitive,” saying Harris, who has served as President Joe Biden’s VP since 2021, “came out of nowhere.” “No one knows who she is,” Watters said. “She didn’t run a very specific campaign and she is — they are making it a very competitive race.”

Watters added that the network hasn’t called anything surprising, except for New Jersey, which was called to go to Harris early on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere on Fox News, Jeanine Pirro admitted she’s “getting nervous” that Harris could beat Trump, saying she woke up with the election top of mind, just as the rest of America. As the day went on, Pirro said she “started getting nervous,” especially when she was asked at the polls and by her community if Trump would win the election.

“I don’t know why — I mean, I ran for office five times — I got nervous, but at the same time, you just figure ‘well, it should go my way,’ but I’m nervous because everyone’s texting me, everyone’s calling me,” Pirro said. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet — I don’t know yet.’”

Pirro similarly said Harris “just showed up,” while saying the election is is “historic,” pointing to Trump’s indictment, impeachment and two assassination attempts.

“I say, the American people are smarter than all that, but I guess today is just the day where we kinda ignore the polls … and just kinda go with our gut and hope that our person — the best man — wins,” she said.