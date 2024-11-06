Man Tells CNN He Voted for Kamala Harris So His Girlfriend Wouldn’t Break Up With Him | Video

He’s voting for president because he doesn’t want to upset his queen.

CNN on Tuesday night interviewed a single-issue Kamala Harris voter in North Carolina. His one issue? Not upsetting his girlfriend.

On CNN’s “Ballot Cam,” voter Bryan Flores waved to the camera and explained why he just voted for the vice president over Donald Trump.

“So, I wasn’t going to vote at all, until my girlfriend was blowing up my phone, telling me to go vote,” Flores explained. “And if I didn’t, she was going to break up with me. So now I’m here.”

You can watch Flores’ appearance on CNN, below:

watching election night coverage purely for the exit interviews pic.twitter.com/XJs1rQifdK — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) November 6, 2024

Flores’ vote is an important one for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz. The Democratic presidential nominee hasn’t won the state since 2008, when Barack Obama edged past Republican nominee John McCain. This year, North Carolina accounts for 16 electoral college votes.

At 8:30 p.m. ET on Election Night, Harris had the slight advantage in North Carolina. The vice president won 49.8% of votes by that time, compared to Trump’s 48.9%, according to NBC’s live tracker. But it’s important to note most votes are still to be counted; only 14% of all votes in the state had been counted by 8:30 p.m. ET.

