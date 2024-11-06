Jon Stewart Anxiously Assures Viewers ‘This Is Not the End’ on ‘The Daily Show’ Live Election Special

Jon Stewart attempted to keep his cool as Election Night results rolled in during the live “The Daily Show” election night special.

The late night host lamented to his live studio audience about the uncertain presidential election results and assured them that he would “try to find good news” for them, meaning elections where Democrats won.

“This is not the end,” Stewart said as he concluded his show. “We have to regroup, and we have to continue to fight and continue to work day in and day out to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country that we know is possible.”

Stewart did not hide his unease on the broadcast, even dropping a couple “f–k”‘s on the air.

Desi Lydic popped open a bottle of wine saying, “I’m gonna get started on my Project 2025.”

“The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now” streamed live on Comedy Central.

More to come…