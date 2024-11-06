Jon Stewart Anxiously Assures Viewers ‘This Is Not the End’ on ‘The Daily Show’ Live Election Special

The late night host swears a few times too as he attempts to “find good news” amid an uncertain electoral outcome

Jon Stewart hosted "The Daily Show" Election Night Special on Comedy Central (Credit: Comedy Central)
Jon Stewart hosted "The Daily Show" Election Night Special on Comedy Central (Credit: Comedy Central)

Jon Stewart attempted to keep his cool as Election Night results rolled in during the live “The Daily Show” election night special.

The late night host lamented to his live studio audience about the uncertain presidential election results and assured them that he would “try to find good news” for them, meaning elections where Democrats won.

“This is not the end,” Stewart said as he concluded his show. “We have to regroup, and we have to continue to fight and continue to work day in and day out to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country that we know is possible.”

Stewart did not hide his unease on the broadcast, even dropping a couple “f–k”‘s on the air.

Desi Lydic popped open a bottle of wine saying, “I’m gonna get started on my Project 2025.”

“The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now” streamed live on Comedy Central.

More to come…

"The Daily Show" (Credit: Comedy Central)
Read Next
How to Watch 'The Daily Show' Live Election Special

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments