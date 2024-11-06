How to Watch ‘The Daily Show’ Live Election Special

“The Daily Show” is handling its own Election Night coverage with a special led by veteran host Jon Stewart.

Unlike most episodes, the election special – which has the exhaustively long name “The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now” – will run for a full hour as opposed to the usual 30 minutes. Stewart and the “TDS” news team will offer updates and analysis, as well as “tips on surviving the post-election breakdown of society.”

This isn’t the first live show of the election cycle. “The Daily Show” also had live offerings for both presidential debates, as well as the final nights for both the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “The Daily Show” election special:

What time is “The Daily Show” election special?

“The Daily Show” election special – “The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now” – airs at 11 pm ET/PT.

Where is “The Daily Show” election special airing?

“The Daily Show” election special will air live on Comedy Central.

It will also be broadcast on sister channels MTV, Paramount Network, CMT, TV Land, Pop and Logo.

Is “The Daily Show” election special streaming?

“The Daily Show” election special is a live event airing on Comedy Central and sister channels. It will be available to stream on Wednesday for Paramount+ subscribers.

Who will appear on “The Daily Show” election special?

Jon Stewart has appeared throughout “The Daily Show’s” Indecision 2024, and he will lead the charge on Election Night as well. He is set to be joined by co-stars Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic.