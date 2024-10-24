‘The Daily Show’ Will Air a Live Hour-Long Special on Election Night

“The Daily Show” is doubling down on election night — literally. The Comedy Central series will air a live special on Nov. 5 that will be an hour long, which is double the length of its typical episode, and will begin at 11 p.m. ET.

The episode has an exhaustingly long name that suits these exhausting times: “The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now.” Naturally, the special will be hosted by veteran Jon Stewart. The news team, which includes Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic, will provide updates and analysis on the presidential election during the special. They will also offer “tips on surviving the post-election breakdown of society,” according to a Comedy Central press release.

In addition to Comedy Central, the episode will be simulcast across MTV, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT, Pop and Logo. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and VOD starting on Nov. 6. Ongoing coverage will also be available on the YouTube channel and social accounts for “The Daily Show.”

Also, because the rest of the major late night players air on broadcast networks, “The Daily Show” will be the only one in the space to air any sort of episode, let alone a live one, on Nov. 5.

This isn’t the first election-related live show the Emmy-winning “Daily Show” has aired this year. Since Stewart’s return, the series has aired live episodes for the first presidential debate, the second presidential debate and the final nights of both the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention.

As reassuring as it’s been to see Stewart behind “The Daily Show” desk this past year, Nov. 5 has a special meaning for the Comedy Central staple. When Stewart returned to the series earlier this year, he did so under the condition he would host on Mondays through the 2024 election cycle, which is now rapidly coming to an end. It remains unclear if Stewart will continue to host beyond election night. However, he will remain an executive producer in 2025 and is expected to EP beyond that.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report this story.