‘The Daily Show’ Host Desi Lydic Sympathizes With Kristi Noem After Musical Trump Town Hall

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem found an unlikely ally in one of the hosts of “The Daily Show,” and it’s all thanks to Donald Trump’s musical town hall. Senior correspondent Desi Lydic broke down the whole bizarre spectacle.

What was supposed to be a Q-and-A on Tuesday devolved into an unexpected concert hosted by DJ Trump. Trump answered four questions from Noem before pausing his town hall after a member of the audience passed out from the heat. After a second audience member passed out, Trump threw in the towel and started to awkwardly dance onstage for over 30 minutes, playing some of his favorite songs. That playlist included not one, but two versions of “Ave Maria.”

“I gotta say, this is the most I’ve ever related to her,” Lydic said during her monologue on Tuesday night, zooming in on a still of an uncomfortable looking Noem. “We’ve all been in a situation where a guy mansplains his Spotify playlist to you. ‘So that was the Pavarotti version. Now let me play you a live version Phish did at Red Rocks.’”

That moment of understanding was short-lived. Mostly, Lydic was flabbergasted by the entire event. “I literally have no idea what just happened. I don’t know if he’s on edibles or if I’m on edibles,” Lydic said of the town hall. “I’m just kidding — I know I’m on edibles.”

Lydic mocked everything from Trump’s response to the people who passed out in his audience to his song choice. After the second person passed out, Trump asked his audience “Would anyone else like to faint?”

“‘Would anyone else like to pull focus with their medical emergency? Get it out of the way,’” Lydic said. “Calm down, Donald, no one was trying to faint. Trust me, no one wants to have a medical episode in front of Kristi Noem. She’s just looking for an excuse to take you to the gravel pit. She cocked her shotgun when she heard that Kamala had allergies.”

Lydic also suggested that, instead of getting the crowd excited with “Ave Maria,” Trump should have played “some Gregorian chants instead.”

“Why does Trump know so much about Ave Maria? Was it used in a McDonald’s commercial?” Lydic asked. “Who’s gonna tell him it’s about a virgin?” Watch the full monologue above.