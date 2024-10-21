‘The Daily Show’ Sets Jordan Klepper Trump Rally Special for Week Before Election

Jordan Klepper will once again be leaving the comfort of the “Daily Show” set in favor of conducting on-the-street interviews with everyday Americans at Donald Trump rallies in swing states.

Comedy Central set the fifth installment of its Emmy-nominated “Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse” series for a “Rally Together” special on Monday. The episode will air on Oct. 28, just a week ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election.

“For the past eight years, Jordan Klepper has traveled across America from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Mesa, Arizona, to question the MAGA faithful about their devotion to Donald Trump, and he’s always done it alone — until now,” the network teased in a press release. “In this half-hour special, Jordan will travel to Trump events in swing states over the election’s crucial closing days.”

“This time, he’ll bring along some curious friends and experts in their fields to help unpack and understand why so many Americans are supporting Donald Trump,” the release continued. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“The Daily Show” will still air its regularly scheduled, Jon Stewart-hosted Monday night episode as a lead-in on Oct. 28. To date, Klepper has led four “Fingers” specials for Comedy Central, subtitled “Moscow Tools,” “America Unfollows Democracy,” “Hungary for Democracy” and “Into the MAGAverse.”

Klepper executive produces alongside Jen Flanz and Ian Berger, with Zhubin Parang co-executive producing and Berger directing. Sushil Dayal serves as supervising producer, with Abby Arora, Jocelyn Conn, Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Jessie Kanevsky, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd, Beth Shorr, Elise Terrell and Fiona Wozniak as producers. Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central. Writers include Klepper, Berger, Flanz, Parang, Devin Delliquanti and Scott Sherman.

“The Daily Show” airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and streams the next day on Paramount+. “The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Rally Together” airs Oct. 28 on Comedy Central, before streaming on Paramount+ and YouTube.