PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video

After several turbulent weeks in politics, “The Daily Show’s” Jordan Klepper checked in with Pennsylvania Trump supporters, who told him the assassination attempt was a “planned job” by anyone and everyone — including former President Barack Obama.

In an exclusive video of “The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse” shared with TheWrap, Klepper steps into the field for the first time since the assassination attempt to chat with Trump supporters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — the site of the shooting — about the event and the state of the race.

When asking rally attendees about the shooting, Klepper was met with a number of conspiracy theories, with supporters telling him they believe it’s an “inside job” and a “planned job,” with one noting “a lot of things aren’t adding up — it’s very strange.”

MAGA supporters pointed their fingers at a variety of culprits who they believed plan the shooting, with answers including “the dems,” “the Left,” “the deep state,” “the government” and, yes, Obama. “I think that [Obama] surely knew about it,” one attendee said.

Klepper also asked the MAGA fans how they’re coping with the loss of their “favorite punching bag” — Joe Biden — after the current President dropped out of the race, first chatting with an avid supporter attending his 82nd rally.

“I’m sad because of all I’ve invested in all this anti-Biden gear,” the man said, totallng the cost of the merchandise as “thousands of dollars.” “I buy it at the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ store in Toms River, New Jersey … I think they’re gonna have to rename.”

As Trump’s fan base shift their attacks to new presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Klepper couldn’t help but point out the party’s division when it comes to how exactly one should mispronounce her name.

“I appreciate that you’re trying to say the name correctly,” Klepper remarked to a supporter, who insisted, “Actually I’m not,” and likened his pronunciation of “Kamala” to how Bush mispronounced Saddam Hussein’s name.

“Is this you workshopping elevating Kamala to Saddam Hussein levels?” Klepper asked, to which the supporter replied. “Kamala Harris is a bigger threat,” adding that she’s “the most anti-American candidate for president we’ve ever had.”

You can watch the full video above.

“The Daily Show” will air from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago during the week of August 19th, with the news team hosting Monday through Wednesday before Jon Stewart takes the reins on Thursday. The series also recently picked up seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Talk Series, marking the most nods of any late-night series this year.