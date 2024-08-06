Tim Walz Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ to Debate JD Vance: ‘That’s if He’s Willing to Get Off the Couch’ | Video

Hours after Vice President Kamala Harris named Tim Walz as her running mate, the duo spoke to a lively crowd in Philadelphia, where the Minnesota governor resurrected an actual fake-news item to take a dig at Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

“I’ve gotta tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy – that is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” Walz said, an apparent reference to a rumor that Vance had written in his book about having relations with a sofa. The item was entirely made up by someone on social media, but that didn’t stop Walz from deploying it for laughs.

After entering to cheers that even shocked the vice presidential nominee, Harris lauded her pick for the ticket for his lifelong commitment to public service — not only his 24 years in the National Guard, but also his tenure as a high school social studies teacher.

“When you compare his resume, shall we, to Trump’s running mate,” the democratic nominee teased, “some might say it’s like a matchup between the varsity team and the JV squad.”

Gov. Walz beamed as the vice president spoke and radiated the energy from the crowd as he began his speech, even starting his own chants and egging on the spectators.

When it came to the vice presidential nominee from across the aisle, Walz said he could not relate to his Ivy League schooling or tech billionaire backing, reiterating the “weird” rhetoric around the Republican ticket.

“You get it. You feel it. These guys are creepy. They’re just weird as hell,” he said.

Harris reiterated these humble beginnings and family values that Walz has become known for in her glowing introduction for him. She further noted that though she grew up with a working mom in California and he grew up working on a farm in Nebraska, their core “values are the same.”

“Only in America, is it possible for [us] together to make it all the way to the White House,” the vice president added.

With only 91 days until election day and only two weeks into her campaign, Harris acknowledged that there is still work to do, but she is confident the momentum will carry the candidacy to a win in November.

“We’ve got 91 days. My God, that’s easy. We’ll sleep when we’re dead!” Walz, a self-proclaimed optimist, said.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro warmed up the packed house ahead of the night’s headliners.

Following the announcement that Walz would join the ticket, several of his wholesome moments have gone viral, including the moment where he gave all students in Minnesota free breakfast and lunches and when he couldn’t get tickets to the Eras Tour.

One thing I learned reporting on Walz’s teaching years is that when he coached middle school basketball he secretly lowered a hoop and convinced his team that he could dunk — Ben Terris (@bterris) August 6, 2024

Walz is considered a moderate Democrat with progressive leanings and served as a representative for Minnesota from 2007-2019 until he was elected governor.

He also worked as a public school teacher and football coach for over a decade, following his long career in the military. He told the audience that it was his students who encouraged him to run for office.

The Minnesota governor was a linebacker’s coach for Mankato West High School and helped turn the winless team into state champions.

The vice president noted how his students said Mr. Walz made them feel like they belonged. “That’s the kind of vice president he will be,” Harris added. “And that’s the kind of vice president America deserves.”

Harris was officially voted by the Democratic delegates to be the party’s nominee Monday night. The ticket will appear at the Democratic National Convention that starts Aug. 19.

Watch the whole rally here: