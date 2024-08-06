Kamala Harris Names Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Running Mate

Kamala Harris named Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday, choosing the Minnesota governor from a shortlist that also included Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Walz, considered a moderate Democrat with progressive leanings who recently made state-funded school lunch his signature achievement, served as a representative for Minnesota from 2007-2019 until he was elected governor.

“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked Tim Walz to be my running mate,” Harris said Tuesday morning. “As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work.”

Walz said on Tuesday it’s the “honor of a lifetime” to join Harris’ ticket. “I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us.”

Other Walz accomplishments include expanding voting rights for formerly incarcerated residents, protecting LBGTQ+ rights with gender-affirming health care and banning conversion therapy – and starting the summer trend of calling Republicans “weird.”

In April 2023, he also signed the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act, which protects patients traveling to the state for an abortion and their providers from legal attacks and criminal penalties imposed by other states.

Even before naming her VP, Harris had already secured enough party support to lock down the Democratic presidential nomination ahead of the party’s national convention, which will be held in Chicago from Aug. 19-22. Delegates to the convention voted via a virtual roll call.

It’s been less than a month since President Joe Biden said he was bowing out of the 2024 presidential race on July 21. Harris has already raised $310 million in just 11 days, her office reported last week.

On the day he stepped down, Biden gave Harris his blessing as the party’s new nominee, saying he was “passing the torch to a new generation.” She has also secured the backing of Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as key Democratic Party members including Nancy Pelosi.

Celebrities and activists have flocked to her campaign, with multiple demographic-specific Zoom calls that included support from such famous fans as Jeff Bridges and Pink.

Another Zoom fundraiser, Comics for Kamala, was scheduled for Monday evening. The headliners include both comedians and other celebrities, such as Jon Hamm, Ben Stiller, Kathryn Hahn, Cecily Strong and Rosie O’Donnell.

More surprisingly, the former California Attorney General has received the endorsement of several former GOP politicians, including Rod Chandler of Washington, Tom Coleman of Missouri and Susan Molinari of New York, as Newsweek reported.

CNN was the first to report the news that Harris chose Walz.