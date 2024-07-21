Donald Trump Mocks Biden Dropping Out: ‘Crooked Joe Was Not Fit to Run for President’

President Joe Biden “was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was,” Republican candidate Donald Trump wrote in a post shared on his Truth Social social media platform on Sunday. The comment came soon after Biden announced he will not seek reelection in November.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement,” Trump wrote.

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t – And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Also on Sunday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that in a phone call with Trump, the GOP candidate said, “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.”

In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race, former President Trump responded, “He is the worse president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.” While it's unclear who… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 21, 2024

Biden’s announcement comes after weeks of reports indicated the Trump campaign wanted the president to stay in the race. On July 14, The Guardian noted that Biden withdrawing from the race would cause Trump to “lose two lines of attack that have been central to his campaign: claiming that Biden is ‘sleepy’ and lacks the fitness for another term in office, and falsely claiming that Biden is to blame for inflation and an uptick in illegal immigration.”

Trump himself polled voters who attended his campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday and asked if they prefer Biden or Kamala Harris as his opponent. Most attendees loudly indicated they wanted Trump to run against Biden this year.