Trump Says Harris Is Even Worse Than Biden After Democratic ‘Coup’ for Presidential Bid

Former President Donald Trump joined Adin Ross on Kick for an unprecedented live interview on Monday.

Their livestream began with an AI animation, followed by Trump walking out to sit with Ross in front of two dozen supporters clad in MAGA gear, the streamer’s parents and 250,000 online viewers (that number climbed to a high of 564,000).

“The most important stream I’ve ever done, we’re going to get some good ratings,” Ross began. “You broke the website in five minutes. The chat wasn’t working.”

Trump then thanked Ross for giving him a platform, while mentioning that his son Barron is a fan, saying, “I love having a young audience … It’s about the American dream. Right now, you don’t have the American dream.”

Topics ranged from common sense education and being allowed to say “Merry Christmas,” to Trump’s assassination attempt, his NABJ appearance and President Joe Biden dropping out of the November election.

“He was not only pushed out, it was a coup,” Trump said. “I don’t know if I was brilliant or he was horrible, maybe a combination of both … He’s done tremendous damage to our country.”

“I actually think he’s smarter than her, and I think he’s a really not smart person. She was convenient, she was there,” he added of Vice President Kamala Harris. “They have much better people. All the people were better than her. They would’ve run, but they didn’t want to go through the roadblock that was her.”

“She’s ultra left, ultra radical. I just see where 99 vicious terrorists … her policies have destroyed California,” Trump continued. “San Francisco was the best city in the country and now, frankly, it’s not even livable.”

Due to the younger crowd, Trump also picked his favorite UFC fighters and discussed two important issues impacting the country: drugs and crime, both domestic and at the border.

“We have a drug-addicted, crime-infested nation, other than that we’re doing quite well,” he said. “They don’t want to see crime, they don’t want to be mugged.”

“Something is wrong with Google,” he said while discussing his assassination attempt. “Everybody should maybe go off Google, not use it.” Trump also applauded his secret service team and the Pennsylvania spectators for being brave during the shooting.

Trump further discussed his foreign policy — including Israel, North Korea, Canada, Iran, Venezuela, Ukraine and Russia, noting that the first thing he’ll do in office is fix relations between Zelenskyy and Putin. He promised zero war under his rule.

The presidential hopeful also alleged that he had heard rumors of an impending attack on Israel from Iran to come later Monday — noting that he wasn’t getting this information through any top secret source: “I hear that Israel is going to be attacked tonight. If I was president, nobody would even be using that word.”

Trump made sure to touch upon his National Association of Black Journalists fallout. “I did this as a favor, this was the Black journalists. The room had maybe 2,000, it looked more like 1,000 to me. I did it cause I thought it was a good thing to do. They had a journalist, I didn’t know who she was, she was nasty,” he recalled. “I’m doing this out of respect for the Black community, we’re getting record numbers with the Black community.”

“You become the president for all the people, not just a certain sect. She’s not doing any interviews, because I don’t think she’s capable. The whole thing is strange. Let’s put it this way, our country’s in big trouble,” he added of Harris, the Democratic Party’s presumed nominee. “She’s not doing any interviews, because she’s incapable of answering it.”

Throughout the discussion, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Dana White, Joe Rogan and Kanye West were all name-dropped, while xQc was present behind the scenes.

Trump confirmed the interview was not fake on Truth Social earlier on Monday, writing, “Will be doing an interview with Adin Ross at 1:00 p.m. (20 minutes from now!). You’re not going to want to miss this. So much to say, especially about the American dream for young people, which is dead under Kamala/Biden. They don’t have a clue, and she has said she’s not a big fan of youth!!! Enjoy the show!”

After gifting him a Rolex watch and a Diet Coke, Ross ended their 1.5-hour-long discussion by giving the former president a Cyber Truck with a wrap that featured the American flag and Trump’s fist pump after surviving his July shooting. They ended the stream listening to “Don’t,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Beat It,” “Y.M.C.A.” and “California Dreamin’” in the vehicle.

“Trump is going to keep TikTok going,” Trump said, concluding the live.