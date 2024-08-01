#WhenITurnedBlack Trends, Mocks Donald Trump for Questioning Kamala Harris’ Race

“One thing Black people gonna do is take nonsense and turn into a creative comeback,” one user writes

The hashtag “#WhenITurnedBlack” is trending online following former President Donald Trump’s combative sit-down with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), during which he questioned Vice President Kamala Harris’ ethnic background and racial identity. In response, Black X users took to social media to mock his remarks.

“One thing Black people gonna do is take nonsense and turn into a creative comeback #wheniturnedblack,” one Black X user wrote in response to the hashtag, which is comprised of Black Twitter users sharing the fictional moment they realized they are Black. The jokes started swarming in almost immediately after Trump made the comment at the Chicago convention on Wednesday.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?” Trump said onstage. “I respect either one. But obviously she doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went, she became a Black person. And I think somebody should look into that.”

“We now know Kamala’s brave story,” comedian Roy Wood Jr. jokingly wrote in response, perhaps kicking off the trend in the process. “When did the rest of you ‘turn’ black? How old were you? Where were you when the blackness finally took over your body? Share your stories. This is a safe space. #WhenITurnedBlack.”

“I asked my mother out the womb if I could have McDonalds. She replied, ‘do you have McDonald’s money?’ That’s when I knew … #WhenITurnedBlack,” another Black X user wrote, referencing a long-running joke within the Black community.

Following Trump’s initial viral comments, the Harris campaign issued a statement of their own.

“The hostility Donald Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office and throughout his campaign for president as he seeks to regain power and inflict his harmful Project 2025 agenda on the American people,” Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler wrote in a press statement. “Trump lobbed personal attacks and insults at Black journalists the same way he did throughout his presidency — while he failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in.”

And just as quickly as his “Black jobs” comment took off, which he also doubled down on during the sit-down, so did “turned Black.” Check out some the reactions, below:

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

