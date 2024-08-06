Tim Walz Hailed as ‘Excellent’ VP Choice for Kamala Harris: ‘Can’t Wrap My Head Around Dems Doing Something Politically Solid’

Kamala Harris officially chose her running mate on Tuesday morning, selecting Minnesota governor Tim Walz over Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro. Within minutes, Walz was trending online, mostly earning celebrations from politicians and voters alike.

Many praised both his personality and his accomplishments in office. Among those hailing the Walz pick was former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julián Castro, who called Walz “an excellent choice for VP.”

“He has executive experience and will be ready on day one,” Castro wrote in a post to X. “He has successfully implemented a popular, progressive agenda. He appeals to working class swing voters. And he can make the case against the ‘weird’ Trump-Vance agenda.”

I had my personal preference (Buttigieg), but I'm pretty damn happy with Tim Walz. Excellent choice. Let's go win this thing. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 6, 2024

I like, & am inspired by, Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's VP pick. He has military experience, as a SGT/NCO. Those of us who served know that it's the NCOs that make it all work. He was a HS social studies teacher & football coach. He's direct, plain-spoken, & an honest, honorable man. pic.twitter.com/sdLe0dUFjq — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) August 6, 2024

Other hailed the strategy of the choice, arguing that picking Walz over Josh Shapiro showed more long-term confidence. BET host Marc Lamont Hill argued that the 2024 election is “very winnable” for Harris, but may not have been if she had chosen Shapiro.

“Too many recently energized voters would have been deflated again,” Hill wrote. I’m so glad her team saw that.”

This is a very winnable election for Kamala Harris. But it would not have been had she chosen Shapiro. Too many recently energized voters would have been deflated again. I'm so glad her team saw that. I'm even more glad that people stood up and spoke out, rather than accepting… — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 6, 2024

Ultimately a Shapiro pick would have been made out of fear and desperation to win Pennsylvania, the state he is governor of.



Her Walz pick is a very strong governing choice that shows she’s confident about winning and has her eyes on *getting things done* once in office! — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) August 6, 2024

And some celebrities were pleased, with both Lynda Carter — who played the original Wonder Woman — and “Community” star Yvette Nicole Brown celebrating the news.

Carter called Walz “a champion who understands America,” while Brown noted that “I have not been this excited about an election, our candidate, our VP and our chances to win in my LIFE — and I’m a grizzled, old lady!” Brown added that Harris’ pick was “the best pre-Birthday gift EVER!”

“What a delightful man running with a joyous woman!” she wrote.

24 years in the Army National Guard.

A school teacher.

A champion who understands America.

I can’t wait to call @Tim_Walz our Vice President! pic.twitter.com/WCveR1uXb1 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) August 6, 2024

I am just JOYOUS! I had stopped dreaming this was possible because again we had a strong, deep bench…



But former teacher @Tim_Walz was my favorite. My absolute favorite. I tried not to tip the scales in any way but this delightful man was the one for me! #LetsGo @KamalaHQ! pic.twitter.com/5ijuQT4LCT — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 6, 2024

Others pointed out that, if Harris and Walz win the election in November, it would make history on more local levels too. That’s because, if it were to happen, Walz would be replaced in his home state by Peggy Flanagan, who would be the first female Native American governor ever in the United States.

If Kamala Harris taps Tim Walz for VP & they win, then Peggy Flanagan becomes Minnesota's Governor, & would be the first female Native American governor in US history.



In US HISTORY!



In 248 years we've never had a female Native American Gov. This can be a critical step forward. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) August 6, 2024

If Kamala Harris and Tim Walz WIN the election, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a fellow Democrat, would become Minnesota’s next governor.



She would be the first female governor in Minnesota and the first Native American woman to serve as governor in the country. pic.twitter.com/0NlbR52qMH — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 6, 2024

But, perhaps most importantly, many social media users immediately pointed out that Walz has multiple adorable pets, including a dog named Scout.

Here is your Vice Presidential pet report. Reported VP pick Tim Walz has a dog named Scout and a cat named Afton. pic.twitter.com/X5H7Dcroav — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 6, 2024

You can see more reactions to the news below.

Tim Walz will expand free school lunches, raise the minimum wage, make it easier to unionize, fix your carborator, replace the old wiring in your basement, spray that wasp’s nest under the deck, install a new spring for your garage door and put a new chain on your lawnmower — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) August 6, 2024

Kamala actually picked Tim Walz. I genuinely can’t wrap my head around Dems doing something politically solid. Baffling development. — Mac (@GoodPoliticGuy) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz news got me turnt up like a massive summer transfer signing lmfaaaooooooo — Aaron West (@oeste) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz v JD Vance debate might just lead to the greatest SNL skit ever made. — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) August 6, 2024