Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Trump Only Wants to Annex Canada to ‘Distract Us From the Fact That JD Vance Killed the Pope’ | Video

There was an election Tuesday night in Canada, one Donald Trump has had a very outsized impact on by his belligerently claiming he wants to illegally annex the country and make it part of the United States. But during his monologue on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel had an amusing theory about that: Trump is just trying “to distract us from the fact that JD Vance killed the Pope.”

Obviously this is a reference to the many, many jokes about how the vice president was one of the last people to see the pope in person just hours before his death the day after Easter.

Kimmel got to this joke by talking about Trump’s new polling numbers, which are historically low for a president at the 100-day mark.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen, but Trump’s approval ratings are the lowest – for any President at this stage of his tenure in 80 years. A new poll from ABC News and The Washington Post has his approval rating at only 39%. After almost a hundred days in office, Trump is as popular as Kanye at a bat mitzvah,” Kimmel said.

“And what do you do when you’re down in the polls? You attack the polls,” Kimmel continued, at this point quoting a rant Trump posted on Truth Social, by saying, “FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS.”

“And it’s in all caps, so that means it’s extra true,” Kimmel continued, before once again quoting Trump directly. “”These people should be investigated for election fraud!’”

“Does he know there’s no election coming up? Maybe he means the election in Canada today? Also, this morning, El Presidemente appeared to suggest that Canadians, who voted on a new Prime Minister today, should vote for him for Prime Minister.”

Kimmel then quoted another Trump Truth Social rant in which he repeated his demand that Canada somehow become an American state. “Good luck to the Great people of Canada. Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE!”

“That’s right Canadians, vote for the man who puts the ‘whore’ in Tim Horton. He is, what is he doing? Usually when Trump tries to interfere in an election, at least it’s one of ours! Right?” Kimmel said. “This is like Drake running for Mayor of Compton.”

“Of course, Trump knows this isn’t gonna happen. No one in Canada is voting for him for anything, Canada’s not gonna be our 51st state. He just wants to distract us from the fact that JD Vance killed the pope the other day. That’s what this is,” Kimmel quipped.

You can watch the complete monologue below: