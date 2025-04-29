Colbert Says the 30% Who Still Approve of Trump’s Economy ‘Are Either in a Coma or in His Cabinet’ | Video

Stephen Colbert had a somewhat gleeful response to Donald Trump’s historically low recent polling, joking that the kind of polls he’s getting would be like someone being told they’d had the worst sex “since sex began.”

“His polling numbers are historically bad. In the New York Times poll… of his first 100 days, his approval rating is at 42%. In CNN, it’s 41% and then the ABC, Washington Post, Ipsos Flaming Hot Cheetos poll, he’s at 39%” Colbert explained.

“That is the worst polling number since polling began. I got to believe that’s hard to hear. ‘Babe when I said that was the worst sex ever, I only meant since sex began,’” Colbert quipped.

“Nothing Trump has done so far is particularly popular in any of these polls, but the thing really dragging them down is his handling of the economy,” the host continued. “In the ABC poll, more than 70% of Americans say the economy today is either not so good or poor, the other 30% are either in a coma or in his cabinet.”

Colbert noted that Trump himself is very angry about these polling numbers, and that he went on a long rant on his Twitter clone, Truth Social, falsely claiming the polls were rigged “fake polls” from “fake news.”

“Okay, that stuff, that might fool some people. Okay, if it was just one or two polls, but it’s all the polls That’s like having a mug that says world’s best, Mom, no matter what my kids say, fake hands, the polls,” he said.

Colbert later talked about Trump’s interview with Time Magazine, in which he falsely claimed he’s struck over 200 trade deals since flinging tariffs at every country on earth. (Trump has as of this date struck no such deals at all.)

“For the record, 200 deals would mean the Trump had made trade deals with all 195 countries in the world, plus five bonus trade deals. It’s true, folks. No, it’s true,” Colbert said, switching to his Trump impression. “That’s the art of the deal. That’s what I do. You know me. I made deals with Wakanda, Narnia, McDonald’s Playland, East Korea, and I drove a very hard bargain with the Princess of Genovia.”

There’s much more, and you can watch the whole monologue below: