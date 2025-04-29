‘The Daily Show’: Jon Stewart Slams Trump’s First 100 Days Back in Office in Scathing Takedown | Video

Jon Stewart can’t believe it either — it’s already been 100 days since Donald Trump re-entered the White House for his second term as president.

In honor of Tuesday’s milestone, “The Daily Show” kicked off its weeklong special coverage of Trump’s first three months back in the Oval Office with a Monday night segment entitled, “An Incredible 100 Days With Zero Disturbance.”

“It’s officially been a hundred days of Donald Trump. I’m so tired,” Stewart began, complete with an old, grey beard. “It’s aging this nation in Tom Hanks/‘Cast Away’ years.”

“Donald Trump’s ratings are 11 points underwater. He doesn’t care,” he continued. “He’s not afraid of being underwater because he’s equipped with a flotation unit protective accessory, or FUPA. He has a FUPA.”

After that initial barrage of jokes, the late night comedian got into the politics of Trump’s first 100 days back in charge. He touched upon everything from DOGE and the economy to international relations with China and Russia.

“Trump is not only not the best negotiator, he is maybe the worst negotiator,” Stewart said, highlighting how at one point on Truth Social, the president simply asked Vladimir Putin to “STOP!” his war with Ukraine.

However, after airing dozens of news clips that lambasted the commander-in-chief, the host got serious towards the end of the Comedy Central video, succinctly explaining his opinion as to why Trump’s second term has been an abject failure thus far.

“You don’t have the leverage. That’s the key misunderstanding here. Trump is so arrogant, he thinks the leverage is his. It’s ours, we the people — and it took us 200 years,” Stewart said. “It’s not your leverage. Why would you even think it is? It took the people 250 years of striving to live up to a constitutional republic and rule of law, painstaking equity that you are squandering.”

“That is the crux of American exceptionalism. You just want to make us great. That’s a downgrade. Our brand is not strategic uncertainty and you are not the keeper of our pot of gold. You are a temporary leprechaun and the more enamored, President Trump, you are with your authoritarian whims, the more that you turn our shining city on a hill into just another ordinary, despot-led, sea-level s–thole,” he concluded. “So if I could just put this in negotiating terms you can understand: all caps, Donald, STOP!”

“The Daily Show” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. EST on Comedy Central before streaming next day on Paramount+.