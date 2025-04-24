Rachel Maddow Recaps Trump’s First 3 Months of ‘Absolutely Blowing It’ as President | Video

Rachel Maddow returned to nightly weekday broadcasts on MSNBC this year in order to cover President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. And as that milestone approaches next week, the anchor is unimpressed by what she’s seen over these last three months.

“If there is something to learn about what Trump in power is going to be like, I think the first 100 days have given us one very clear lesson, right? We know he’s trying for the whole dictator thing — no elections, no courts, no resistance, rule by terror,” Maddow began her Wednesday night segment. “We know the people of this country aren’t having it. But I think what we should also know, what we just lived through in these first 90-plus days thus far, is him screwing up. It’s him absolutely blowing it.”

“It’s one thing to understand the gravity of his intentions, but I think it is equally important to recognize that he’s really bad at everything he tries to do. I don’t know if he’s bad at good stuff he tries to do, because he’s not trying to do much that seems good, but the bad stuff he’s trying to do, he’s been real bad at that,” she added. “It hasn’t been funny, exactly. It’s too disgusting for that. But it has been the proverbial comedy of errors.”

Maddow then launched into 12 straight minutes of headlines and stories that showcase Trump and his cabinet’s penchant for hypocrisy and general recklessness. Examples included cutting programs by mistake, misreading official reports and, mostly, constant reversals of their majorly impactful decisions.

Of course, Trump still has a week to course-correct before his first 100 days are up. To celebrate the occasion, his administration will be holding a rally in Michigan on Tuesday.

“The story of these first 100 days of Donald Trump’s presidency is sometimes a very scary movie, because of what he really does seem to be trying to do and what he has already done to some people and some parts of our government and some elements of our country,” Maddow then explained. “It is sometimes also an action movie, with people all over the country springing into action and standing up to stop him from doing those things as best they can.”

She continued, “But the one thing it has consistently also been from the moment he got back to Washington is an unfunny farce, a slapstick mess of reversals and mistakes and ‘Oops, let’s pretend we didn’t do that. Let’s try to undo it. Let’s hope no one notices just how dumb it was when we really did do it and we can’t even really defend it.’“

“The one word that most sums up Donald Trump’s term in office thus far, heading to 100 days in… is ‘Oops.’ Just because they’re trying to do really, really bad things doesn’t change the fact that they’re also just really bad at everything they try to do — which for this country is definitely a curse, but also, in some ways, a blessing,” Maddow concluded. “We’re heading towards 100 days. There’s going to be a lot of look-backs at what Trump has done. Whatever you hear, what anybody says, don’t let anybody tell you, this time around, that they are competent.”