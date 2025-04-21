Trump Can’t Say It Out Loud, but He Really Doesn’t Like the First Amendment

The president’s attacks on “60 Minutes,” cable news and the AP underscore the hypocrisy of “Free speech for me, but not for thee”

Trump Hates First Ammendment V1
Christopher Smith for TheWrap

Republicans have taken a number of stark positions during this second Trump administration. But their hostility to free speech can be traced directly to the party’s standard-bearer, Donald Trump.

Still, there’s one position they won’t — can’t, actually — publicly admit: Trump really, really doesn’t respect the First Amendment. This has forced his administration into strange contortions to sanction speech that upsets him, without directly saying why.

As is so often the case with Trump, he tells a bit of the truth about this, while leaving out the inconvenient parts. The president has never shied away from saying he tends to like people who say nice things about him — he likes people “who like me” — whether that’s celebrities or world leaders.

Brian Lowry

Brian Lowry is the Media Editor at TheWrap, writing about media and its intersection with politics. He is a veteran media and television columnist, critic and reporter, with eight years at CNN as a columnist and critic. Before that he was chief TV critic at Variety and a reporter columnist covering television for the Los…

