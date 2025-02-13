Hollywood Rattled by Trump’s Big Assault on DEI

Hollywood’s efforts to promote diversity on screen and behind it are under siege one month into the Trump administration, with Disney publicly scaling back its DEI efforts and Comcast facing an FCC investigation over its policies seeking to promote inclusion.

The moves have sent tremors through the entertainment industry, as executives and creatives wonder whether the hard-won gains in equality and more balanced representation will be lost, or worse — punished.

Hollywood has spent years if not decades listening to interest groups advocate for entertainment that more accurately reflects society. Now those same studios find themselves dealing with pressure to undo programs launched with those goals in mind.