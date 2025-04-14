Trump Rails Against New ‘60 Minutes’ Episode, Once Again Says CBS ‘Should Lose Their License’

President Donald Trump remains unimpressed by CBS News’ coverage of him on “60 Minutes,” this time due to their Sunday stories about Ukraine and Greenland.

Six months after the show first drew Trump’s ire by editing Kamala Harris’ answers to a question differently in a promo versus what aired in the final package — which has resulted in a $20 billion legal battle — the president once again condemned the network as “fake news” in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

“Almost every week, ’60 Minutes,’ which is being sued for Billions of Dollars for the fraud they committed in the 2024 Presidential Election with their Interview of Failed Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, mentions the name ‘TRUMP’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all,” he began. “They did not one, but TWO, major stories on ‘TRUMP,’ one having to do with Ukraine, which I say is a War that would never have happened if the 2020 Election had not been RIGGED, in other words, if I were President and, the other story was having to do with Greenland, casting our Country, as led by me, falsely, inaccurately, and fraudulently.”

“I am so honored to be suing ’60 Minutes,’ CBS Fake News and Paramount over their fraudulent, beyond recognition, reporting. They did everything possible to illegally elect Kamala, including completely and corruptly changing major answers to Interview questions, but it just didn’t work for them,” Trump continued. “They are not a ‘News Show,’ but a dishonest Political Operative simply disguised as ‘News,’ and must be responsible for what they have done, and are doing. They should lose their license!”

“Hopefully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), as headed by its Highly Respected Chairman, Brendan Carr, will impose the maximum fines and punishment, which is substantial, for their unlawful and illegal behavior,” he concluded. “CBS is out of control, at levels never seen before, and they should pay a big price for this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

For its part, CBS has denied any wrongdoing and publicly submitted the complete transcripts for the interview in question to the FCC. They’ve further noted that American law makes it “clear that consumers cannot exercise control over editing decisions by news organizations.”

“In reporting the news, journalists regularly edit interviews – for time, space or clarity. In making these edits, ’60 Minutes’ is always guided by the truth and what we believe will be most informative to the viewing public – all while working within the constraints of broadcast television,” the network said in a prior statement.

The president’s latest comments come after this weekend’s episode of “60 Minutes” featured an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with Scott Pelley suggesting that Trump “rewrote history, saying, falsely, that Ukraine had started the war,” as well as Jon Wertheim speaking to people in Greenland.