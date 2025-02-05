CBS News Says Published ’60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Transcript and Video Disproves Trump Edit Claims

CBS News has published the full, unedited transcript and unredacted video from the camera feeds of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ Oct. 7 interview with “60 Minutes.”

“They show – consistent with 60 Minutes’ repeated assurances to the public – that the 60 Minutes broadcast was not doctored or deceitful,” CBS News said in a statement on Wednesday. “In reporting the news, journalists regularly edit interviews – for time, space or clarity. In making these edits, 60 Minutes is always guided by the truth and what we believe will be most informative to the viewing public – all while working within the constraints of broadcast television.”

“The issue here concerns one question from 60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris: whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is listening to the Biden-Harris Administration,” the statement continued. “We broadcast a longer portion of the vice president’s answer on Face the Nation and broadcast a shorter excerpt from the same answer on 60 Minutes the next day. Each excerpt reflects the substance of the vice president’s answer. As the full transcript shows, we edited the interview to ensure that as much of the vice president’s answers to 60 Minutes’ many questions were included in our original broadcast while fairly representing those answers. 60 Minutes’ hard-hitting questions of the vice president speak for themselves.”

The move comes after the network handed the materials over to the FCC on Monday evening as part of the agency’s investigation into a “news distortion” complaint against CBS from The Center for American Rights, a conservative group that describes itself as a “nonpartisan public interest law firm.”

The complaint specifically took aim at Harris’ response regarding a question on Gaza, which was different in the final cut that aired on Oct. 7 compared to an earlier promo on “Face the Nation.”

President Donald Trump has also sued the network for $10 billion over the interview, claiming it was deceptively edited to make Harris look good ahead of the 2024 election.

In addition to making the materials public, FCC chairman Brendan Carr said the agency would also seek comment from the public to weigh in on its investigation. Public comments will be due March 7, with replies due March 24.

CBS provided the FCC with unredacted video & a transcript of VP Harris’s ‘60 Minutes’ interview in response to the FCC’s review of a News Distortion complaint.



CBS did not ask for confidential or non-public treatment of these materials.



Given the value of transparency & the… — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) February 5, 2025

Carr has previously said that the complaint would “likely arise” in the FCC’s review of Paramount Global’s pending $8 billion merger with Skydance Media.

The deal, which is subject to the agency’s review due to a required transfer of broadcast licenses of Paramount’s 28 owned-and-operated local TV stations, is currently on track to close in the first half of 2025