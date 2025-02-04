CBS News Hands Over Kamala Harris Interview Transcript, ’60 Minutes’ Chief Says He Won’t Apologize for Settlement

CBS News has turned over the full transcript of its interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission, which has been pursuing the document for an investigation into favorable editing – but any settlement won’t include an apology from “60 Minutes” executive editor Bill Owens, according to multiple media reports Monday night.

A CBS News spokesperson told Reuters that the transcript has been submitted to the FCC. The New York Times also reported that Owens told staff on Monday that any settlement in the matter would not include an apology from him, according to people familiar with his remarks.

FCC chair Brendan Carr, a fresh Trump appointee, said last week that the commission had reinstated a complaint into the appearance. He told Fox News on Monday that “CBS played the same question on two different programs and clearly the words of the answers were very different. … Was it edited for clarity and length – which would be fine – or are there other reasons?”

Carr also said he was remaining open-minded about the outcome of reading the transcript and would release it after review.

Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS before the election in October, alleging the interview was misleading. The action included a request that the commission ask for a copy of the full transcript. The Times reported last week that CBS parent Paramount was in settlement talks with Trump.