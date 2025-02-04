Trump’s New FCC Chair Raises the Latest Hurdle in the Paramount-Skydance Merger | Analysis

Experts tell TheWrap they expect the $8 billion deal will ultimately pass its regulatory review, but one warned Brendan Carr can “ask for any conditions he wants”

FCC chair Brendan Carr, Skydance Media CEO David Ellison and Paramount Global controlling shareholder Shari Ellison (Getty Images/Chris Smith for TheWrap)

Paramount Global and Skydance Media are nearing the finish line of their $8 billion merger. But after months of twists and turns, there’s yet another hurdle standing in the way of controlling shareholder Shari Redstone passing off her family’s empire to David Ellison: Donald Trump’s new Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr.

The Skydance deal, which is subject to approval by the FCC due to a required transfer of broadcast licenses of Paramount’s 28 owned-and-operated local TV stations, is currently on track to close in the first half of 2025. But Carr, a Trump loyalist, has put increased scrutiny on Paramount-owned CBS by reviving a previously dismissed “news distortion” complaint to the FCC against the network from The Center for American Rights — a self-described “nonpartisan public interest law firm” — over a “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

