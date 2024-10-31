Trump Sues CBS News for $10 Billion, Claims ‘Deceptive Doctoring’ of Harris’ ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Donald Trump is attempting to sue CBS News to the tune of $10 billion on allegations that there was “deceptive doctoring” of Kamala Harris’ “60 Minutes” interview. His outcry continues after the network’s “Face the Nation” used a longer version of an answer Harris gave during her “60 Minutes” discussion.

The former president filed the lawsuit obtained by TheWrap on Thursday, after days of outcry about the news organization doctoring his political opponent’s interview. It states that the “60 Minutes” interview was a form of “news distortion” used to “tip the scales in the favor of the Democratic Party.”

“CBS’ partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public.”

Trump and his lawyers are seeking $10 billion in damages and a jury trial for CBS News’ supposed deceptive editing of the interview. The suit states these reflect the “ongoing false, misleading, and deceptive acts; the attorneys’ fees and costs associated with this action; and such other relief as the court deems just and proper.”

CBS declined to release the full transcription of the interview to Trump and his lawyers, as well as citing the First Amendment in defense of their reporting. However, they did release a statement explaining how their interviews are edited for air and how this particular answer was edited.

“Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response,” the “60 Minutes” statement reads. “When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate and on point. The portion of her answer on 60 Minutes was more succinct, which allows time for other subjects in a wide ranging 21-minute-long segment.”

The lawsuit was filed in the notably conservative Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Texas, despite neither party being based in Texas.

The former president has hounded CBS about the “60 Minutes” interview for most of the month of October.

“A giant Fake News Scam by CBS & 60 Minutes,” Trump said on his Truth Social account. “Her REAL ANSWER WAS CRAZY, OR DUMB, so they actually REPLACED it with another answer in order to save her or, at least, make her look better.”

He continued, “A FAKE NEWS SCAM, which is totally illegal. TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference. She is a Moron, and the Fake News Media wants to hide that fact. An UNPRECEDENTED SCANDAL!!! The Dems got them to do this and should be forced to concede the Election? WOW!”

His tirade didn’t begin and end on his social media accounts. The Republican nominee brought it up again during his chat with Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“Kamala goes on ’60 Minutes,’ gave an answer that a child wouldn’t give, it was so bad, and ’60 Minutes’ took the answer out and put another answer in,” Trump said.

“They edited it, deceptively,” Rogan reflected back.

“Which didn’t make sense, either, but it was better,” Trump continued. “They took — well, it wasn’t editing, it was fraud. This was not editing.”

A moment later, Trump said, “I think it’s the biggest scandal in broadcast history, what happened to CBS.”