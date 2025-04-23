Rachel Maddow Says Media Is Covering Nationwide Protests Now Because Trump Gets ‘Less Popular With Each Passing Day’ | Video

Coming off of massive but seemingly underreported anti-Trump protests over the last month, Rachel Maddow appeared heartened Tuesday by the heightened mainstream media attention the continued nationwide demonstrations received over the weekend.

The MSNBC host applauded on “The Rachel Maddow Show” news organizations like the AP, Reuters, The Washington Post and The New York Times for their front page photos and reporting on the thousands of 50501 protests that erupted in cities and townships across the country on Saturday, saying that they’re paying attention now because they realize “Trump is getting less and less popular with each passing day.”

“I don’t know if the mainstream media catching up now to what’s been going on in the streets, I don’t know if it’s a big advance for that movement against Trump or not, but it’s at least worth noting that it’s starting to happen,” Maddow said. “It really hadn’t been happening before, and it is now. The coverage is now there.”

After showcasing video clips of dozens of the protests — from New York to San Francisco and everywhere in between — Maddow considered why the media has “evolved” on whether or not to treat these protests seriously with hard-hitting coverage, especially when she and her MSNBC colleagues have been covering them since they began.

“If you want to generalize, I think, about how the protests against Trump are evolving now that we’re 90-whatever days in, I would say that the media is now covering these protests more and more, and I think that’s part because there’s a lot of them, and they’re big. I think it’s also maybe because the media is realizing that Trump is only getting less and less popular with each passing day in each new poll,” Maddow explained. “This protest movement to the media, I think, seems like a tangible way to see and describe and report on that.”

The protests are also expanding, the host continued. Many are incorporating food drives and clothing drives and “other really practical efforts” for those impacted and “hit so hard by Trump’s cuts.”

“I would also say in general that we are — if you want to generalize perception of what’s going on in terms of how this movement is changing — I would say that we’re seeing more protests in red states and in Republican areas of blue or purples states,” she said, citing Texas, Georgia, Nevada, Idaho, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Colorado, North Dakota and many, many more. “I mean, that’s my impression of looking at all the footage that I have looked at from this weekend’s events.”

Another demonstration held in Concord, Massachusetts, also stood out to the host for the dark irony of the Saturday event and the day’s historical significance.

“They celebrated the 250th anniversary on Saturday of the first battle of the Revolutionary War, the Battle of Lexington and Concord,” Maddow pointed out. “The anti-tyranny ‘no kings’ theme dovetailed very well between the commemoration of the American Revolution and the many people who turned out there to protest against Trump at the same time.”

“I think the dominant narrative in the country is becoming not just that disastrous behavior by Trump, but also the country saying no to him and resisting him more and more and more all the time,” Maddow concluded. “And that’s not just a vibe or a feeling, that is a granular thing that is happening with these protests we were are seeing all over the freakin’ country over and over and over again.”

