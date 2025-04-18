Rachel Maddow Showcases How Resistance Against Trump Is Growing Nationwide | Video

Rachel Maddow spent nearly 15 straight minutes recapping various protests and other forms of resistance against Donald Trump throughout the country on Thursday night, as gatherings are popping up far and wide.

Highlighting action being taken in at least 11 states — including Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina and Utah, which all went for Trump in the 2024 election — Maddow applauded people fighting for their friends and neighbors. It led her to one message for viewers: keep going.

Because, according to the MSNBC host, the press coverage of these events, though “depressing,” is doing nothing but exposing the actions of Trump and his administration.

“It does have the effect of exposing the shambolic and slapdash and utterly incompetent behavior of the Trump administration as it embarks on this cruel and unconstitutional adventure for which it wants to be feared and respected,” she explained.

“Instead, they look ridiculous and cruel in equal measure,” the pundit continued. “And that has the effect of shaping public opinion about what they’re doing, and that fuels not just protests and lots of them, but also lawsuits.”

Maddow then rounded up several lawsuits that are indeed being filed across the country, which she noted leads to even more reporting and investigation by the press.

“Those legal roadblocks tend to turn up information,” she said. “The tide of incisive investigative press about what the administration is doing turns up yet more information, about what Trump is doing and who he’s hurting. And all of that information builds the public case, further galvanizes more public opinion against them and more protests against them.”

“And you know what? If you keep eventually going like this, this stuff snowballs and it builds on itself, and eventually you are going to embolden elected officials to make them believe that it is time they better take action,” she further noted.

Case in point: Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who went to El Salvador this week and fought to be able to see Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man who was mistakenly deported by the Trump administration (though they later clarified it wasn’t a mistake).

“None of these things on their own is enough, but all of them together, really something,” Maddow finished. “And all of them together just might be enough, right? One if by land, two if by sea. Fast horses, a relay of riders to alert everybody along the way, everybody ready to do their part. We’ve had 250 years of training for this. We know what to do.”

You can watch the full segment from Rachel Maddow in the video above.