Trump Border Czar Says Kilmar Abrego Garcia Will Never Be Released Due to Alleged Terrorist Ties | Video

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan again defended the administration’s deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Thursday, alleging that the Maryland man currently in El Salvador in a terrorist with ties to MS-13.

“I think we did the right thing, I think he’s where he should be,” Homan told Kaitlan Collins on CNN. “Even if he came back, people think he’s going to be released? No, he’s going to be detained and he’s going to be removed, as per the order of removal, either to El Salvador or another country.”

Collins then pointed out that said removal order from six years ago stipulated the “one place he can’t go” is El Salvador since Abrego Garcia claimed he could be persecuted if he was sent back to his place of birth.

“That was years ago, country conditions were different. That gang no longer exists in El Salvador,” Homan replied. “He had been designated a terrorist at that time: two different federal judges said that he’s an MS-13 member, a police department said he’s an MS-13 member, ICE data shows he’s an MS-13 member, El Salvador says he’s an MS-13 member. As you know, MS-13 has been designated terrorists.”

“El Salvador is one of the safest countries in the region,” he added.

Homan did not have an answer as to why these alleged criminal ties have not been submitted in court as opposed to just the court of public opinion nor why Trump’s own team previously admitted the deportation was a wrongful administrative error. Instead, he explained multiple times that it’s the Department of Justice’s job to litigate since he’s merely Homeland Security.

The border czar’s statements came a day after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared similar sentiments: “If he ever ends up back in the United States, he would immediately be deported again. Nothing will change the fact that Abrego Garcia will never be a Maryland father, he will never live in the United States of America again.”

Fixed it for you, @NYTimes.



Oh, and by the way, @ChrisVanHollen — he’s NOT coming back. pic.twitter.com/VoAphh2ZPY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 18, 2025

More recently, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen was photographed meeting with Abrego Garcia in the Central American country after El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele stated he will not be returned, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“Our purpose today was very straightforward,” Van Hollen said prior to sitting down with Abrego Garcia. “It was simply to be able to go see if Kilmar Abrego Garcia is doing OK. I mean, nobody has heard anything about his condition since he was illegally abducted from the United States. He is totally beyond reach.”

