FCC Commissioner Says Trump Is Waging a ‘Campaign to Censor and Control’ and ‘Harassing’ Broadcasters | Video

Speaking to Jake Tapper Monday afternoon on CNN’s “The Lead,” a sitting FCC commissioner openly criticized the regulatory agency’s current Chair as well as Donald Trump in unusually blunt terms.

Anna M. Gomez told Tapper that current FCC Chair Brendan Carr has essentially disregarded the recommendations of the agency’s experts in order to pursue a vendetta against “60 Minutes” on behalf of Donald Trump. And Trump, Gomez said, is waging a “campaign to censor and control” against Americans and the media in particular.

Her comments came in response to Tapper askinge her if the FCC’s role in approving the merger between Paramount and Skydance media is “connected in any way” to the FCC’s investigation of baseless fraud claims against Paramount-owned “60 minutes” over last year’s interview with Kamala Harris.

“So what we have before us is this complaint, as you mentioned, of news distortion by this separate group, the staff of the FCC,” Gomez, a telecommunications lawyer appointed to the FCC in 2023, said. “The expert staff of the FCC actually dismissed the complaint earlier this year, but the current chair reinstated the complaint, stating that it needed further investigation.”

“But let’s be clear [about] what this administration is doing. It is on a campaign to censor and control, and in particular with broadcasters, it is harassing them into, they hope, covering the news the way that they want it to be covered,” Gomez continued.

Asserting that she can’t comment on questions related to the merger specifically, “because it’s still pending,” she added, “I can tell you that there is no case of news distortion in the ’60 Minutes’ interview or the clips that were shown before the interview of Kamala Harris.”

Watch Gomez’s remarks on CNN below: