Jon Stewart to Miss ‘The Daily Show’ This Week Due to COVID

Jon Stewart won’t be behind the desk of “The Daily Show” this week, having tested positive for COVID. In his stead, correspondent Michael Kosta will be stepping in to host the Comedy Central show.

Guests for the week include Roxanne Gay, Ed Helms and Hannah Berner, with an additional guest still to be announced for Wednesday night’s show. Barring any changes, Stewart will be returning to host again on Monday, August 12.

The host returned to host Monday nights of the series back in February, joking in April that only hosting once a week is “about right” for him, having “been in hibernation for a few years with my family … And COVID played very much into my social leanings in terms of reclusiveness.”

But, Stewart will be back behind the desk for more than just a Monday show soon enough. The host is also set to be live at Chicago’s Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture on Aug. 22, as part of a week of shows from the DNC.

The show was set to air live from Milwaukee during the RNC, but canceled those planned episodes after Donald Trump was shot.

He’ll split hosting duties with the news team, including Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, and Desi Lydic, alongside Dulcé Sloan and Lewis Black, who will also be on the ground in Chicago.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+ and Comedy Central VOD.