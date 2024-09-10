‘The Daily Show’: Jordan Klepper Mocks JD Vance for Swimming With Shirt on, Securing the ‘Self-Conscious Middle School Vote’

Another day, another late night host making fun of JD Vance. This time around the culprit was “The Daily Show” senior correspondent and occasional host Jordan Klepper, who brought up a recent TMZ story that caught Donald Trump’s vice president pick swimming in a pool, shirt on.

The Comedy Central host mocked the politician for securing the “self-conscious middle school vote” Monday night. Vance has been repeatedly called “weird” by critics, and this latest story doesn’t exactly help.

“I’m starting to feel bad for this guy. This time around, Trump may hang his VP out of mercy,” Klepper said. “Although, if you ask me, this might be the most relatable thing JD Vance has ever done. Do’t worry, JD, I’m with you. And so are millions of other men with pepperoni nipples.”

Most of Klepper’s monologue was devoted to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and their preparations for this week’s debate. Klepper noted that Harris has an advantage over current president and previous Democratic pick Joe Biden for the “not being riddled by age thing.” But Klepper joked that Harris may be preparing for this debate “too diligently.” Case and point? Harris has reportedly been spending hours practicing mock debates with an aide who is dressing like Trump.

“Is that something the campaign thinks she needs to prepare for? ‘Now Madam President, he might come out wearing a tie that is slightly longer than usual. Don’t freak out! We trained for this,’” Klepper riffed.

As for Trump, the Comedy Central host mocked his campaign for reportedly giving the candidate what’s been dubbed “policy time,” checkins to remind Trump about what he might say onstage.

“They’re giving him policy time! Such an important part of childhood development,” Klepper said. “‘You can go it, Donald. Two more minutes of policy time and then you can watch three ‘Paw Patrols.’”