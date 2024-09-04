Chris Hayes Says JD Vance’s Attacks on Childless Women Were Auditions for ‘Donald Trump’s Inner Circle’ | Video

JD Vance’s numerous attacks against childless women over the years have served as auditions for “those in Donald Trump’s inner circle,” Chris Hayes said Tuesday night. In fact, those attacks are “how he got where he is now,” he added.

Hayes kicked off the segment by pointing out that the reason it seems like “every day the Harris campaign under some new clip of JD Vance repeating the same exact offensive ideas about childless women” is because Vance has actually repeated the same ideas over and over again.

“For years, Vance has been appearing on lots of right wing bro podcast talking about how women’s only purpose on this earth is to give birth to children,” Hayes explained. “And that if these women do not fulfill said purpose, they are both miserable and useless.”

.@chrislhayes on JD Vance's pattern of attacking "childless" women: "It's not some 'Gotcha' moment. The guy very clearly believes what he's saying."



And it's no accident Vance repeated these ideas so often. "He was speaking to a specific audience as he auditioned for a role as… pic.twitter.com/mRgUcEuHmc — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) September 4, 2024

Hayes also played a recently resurfaced clip of Vance from 2021 in which he railed against “elite culture” that fosters “women who think that truly the liberationist path is to spend 90 hours a week working in a cubicle at McKinsey instead of starting a family and having children.”

“To me, what it is is sort of a value system to replace the fact that they’re all fundamentally atheist or diagnostic. They have no real value system. Their only value system is [to] achieve in a very conventional way,” Vance continued. “And so the idea that somehow they’re pursuing racial or gender equity is like the value system that gives their life meaning.”

A woman who thinks this way, Vance added, have been made into “a miserable person.”

In August, Vance told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker that he doesn’t regret his “childless cat ladies” comment from 2021. “Look, I regret certainly that a lot of people took it the wrong way, and I certainly regret the DNC and Kamala Harris lied about it” Vance said before he added, “Look, Kristen, I’m going to say things from time to time that people disagree with. I’m a real person. I’m going to make jokes, I’m going to say things sarcastically.”

You can watch the clip from “All In with Chris Hayes” in the video above.